October 21, 2024

Iran down Hong Kong in AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifier

Kamran D. October 21, 2024
TT – TEHRAN,  Iran kicked off their bid for a place in the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2025 with an impressive 7-1 win against Hong Kong in Group A of the Qualifiers on Monday.

Iran, the 2018 champions, quickly got into their groove and went ahead in the second minute through Omid Garachchomaghloo before Erfan Khodadadian doubled their lead 14 minutes later.

Hong Kong fought to pull a goal back through Yiu Tsz Leong in the 23rd minute but were unable to stop Iliya Ahmadimanesh from restoring Iran’s two-goal lead nine minutes later, the-afc.com reported.

The East Asian side battled admirably in the second half but Iran’s persistent attacks proved too hot to handle as Garachchomaghloo shined with goals in the 50th, 88th and second minute of added time while Khodadadian netted in the 84th minute to seal the emphatic win.

