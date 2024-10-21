Persepolis edged by Al Sadd in 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team of Iran lost to Qatari side Al Sadd 1-0 on Matchday 3 of the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite on Monday.

Mateus Uribe’s first half stoppage time goal was enough to seal the three points for the Qatari team at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Persepolis created so many chances in the second half but their players failed to capitalize on their opportunities.

Persepolis moved down to 10th place in the 12-team group, while Al Sadd climbed to second place with seven points.

Persepolis will look to revive their campaign when they meet Al Gharafa of Qatar on Nov. 4, while Al Sadd take on Saudi Arabia’s Al Wasl.