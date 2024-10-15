Dominant Iran down Qatar in 2026 World Cup qualifier [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN, Iran national football team earned a vital win in Group A of the 2026 World Cup qualifier, beating Qatar 4-1 in Dubai’s Rashid Stadium on Tuesday.

Almoez Ali was on target for Qatar in the 17th minute but his goal canceled out by Sardar Azmoun in the 42nd minute.

Azmoun needed just three minutes to find the back of the net thanks to a mistake from Qatar goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham.

He then assisted on Mohammad Mohebbi’s goal in the 66th minute.

Iran’s substitutes Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Shahriar Moghanlou scored but their goals were ruled out for offside.

Mohebbi completed his brace in stoppage time with a header inside the area.

Team Melli went top of Group A with 10 points thanks to a better goal difference than Uzbekistan, who had defeated the UAE 1-0 earlier in the day.

