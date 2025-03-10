Iran finish second in Copa Intercontinental de Seleções [VIDEO]

Tasnim – SAO JOSE DOS PINHAIS, Iran lost to Brazil 3-0 in the final match of the 2025 Copa Intercontinental de Seleções on Sunday.

Felipe Valério and Neguinho (two goals) scored for Brazil in this match.

Afghanistan defeated Greenland 6-4 in the bronze medal match.

Vahid Shamsaei’s team started the tournament losing to Brazil 5-2 but defeated Greenland 11-2 and Afghanistan 4-3 in its following matches.

The competition was held at the Ginasio De Esportes e Lazer Max Rosenmann in Sao Jose dos Pinhais (State of Parana) in Brazil from March 5 to 9.