Iran’s national team may not participate in the 2026 World Cup?

As you know, the 2026 World Cup will be held in the green fields of the USA, Mexico and Canada. 48 national teams will participate in this tournament.

Amir Ardasher Galenoi’s team secured a place in the World Cup with a 2:2 draw in the Iran-Uzbekistan match within the framework of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

However, the Persians may not be able to participate in this tournament. According to the New York Times and the Guardian, US President Donald Trump has compiled a list of 43 countries that are not friendly to him, including Iran. The issue of banning citizens of these countries from entering the United States is being considered.

“In this case, Iranian players will not be able to enter the United States, which means they will have to miss the World Cup,” writes the New York Times.