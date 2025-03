(No Ratings Yet)

Nournews.ir – SAO JOSE DOS PINHAIS, Brazil futsal team defeated Iran 5-2 at the Copa Intercontinental de Selecoes on Friday morning.

Salar Aghapoor and Hossein Tayebi were on target for Team Melli of Iran.

Iran will meet Greenland on Saturday, while Brazil is going to face Afghanistan.

The competition takes place from March 5 to 9 at the Ginasio De Esportes e Lazer Max Rosenmann in Sao Jose dos Pinhais (State of Parana) in Brazil.