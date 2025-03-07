ACL 2: Azmoun and Ezatolahi combine to help Shabab Al Ahli draw Sharjah [VIDEO]

Sharjah23.ae – DUBAI, The First Leg of the AFC Champions League 2 quarterfinal between Shabab Al Ahli and Sharjah ended in a 1-1 draw. The match took place today at Rashid Stadium in Dubai.

Shabab Al Ahli opened the scoring through their player Sardar Azmoun in the 46th minute, before Caio Lucas equalised for Sharjah in the 68th minute.

Next Wednesday at 10 PM, the two teams will face off once more at Sharjah Stadium to decide which team will progress to the next round.

