Mohebi scores as FC Rostov and FC Dynamo draw [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 2, 2025
1rnd.ru – ROSTOV, The match between FC Rostov and FC Dynamo ended in a draw as reported by “RIA Novosti sport”.

The Yellow and Blues, like their opponents, were able to score one goal each. The game took place at the Rostov Arena stadium at 19:30.

“Rostov” is placed on seventh after the 19-th round of the Russian Premier League, “Dynamo” is on fourth. Now FK Rostov will face Orenburg on March 8.

It should be noted that this is the first match of FC “Rostov” without head coach Valery Karpin.

