Shababalahli.ae – DUBAI, Shabab Al Ahli topped the ADNOC Pro League’s table with 47 points, after winning Bani Yas 2-0 in the 18th matchweek tonight at Rashid stadium.

This win helped the Dubai-based side maintain a seven-point lead at the top of the table.

Renan Victor Da Silva opened the score in the 26th minute and the substitute Yuri Cesar secured the second six minutes to the final whistle.