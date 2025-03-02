March 2, 2025

Iran Women’s Futsal to compete at 2025 SAT Futsal Championship

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 2, 2025
Tasnim – BANGKOK, Iran’s women’s futsal team will participate at the SAT Futsal Championship Thailand 2025.

The prestigious women’s futsal tournament features Asia’s top teams Thailand, Iran, Japan and Uzbekistan.

Team Melli Banovan will start the campaign with a match against Japan in the opening day.

The competition will take place from April 5 to 7 at Terminal Hall, Terminal 21 Korat in Thailand.

The tournament will serve as preparation for the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025, which will be held in Hohhot, China, from May 7 to 18.

