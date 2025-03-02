March 2, 2025

Mehdi Taj retains presidency of Iran’s football federation

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 2, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
6 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Mehdi Taj was re-elected as the head of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) for a four-year term on Saturday.

In the elections held at Tehran’s Espinas Hotel, Taj secured 72 votes, successfully retaining his position.

Mehdi Mohammadnabi and Heydar Baharvand were elected as the federation’s vice-presidents.

Amir Abedini came in second with 10 votes.

This marks Taj’s third term as the head of the football federation.

More Stories

Azmoun assists as Shabab Al Ahli defeat Bani Yas [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 2, 2025

Iran Women’s Futsal to compete at 2025 SAT Futsal Championship

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 2, 2025

Iran Sports Minister Donyamali meets Team Melli coach Ghalenoei

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 21, 2025