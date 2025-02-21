February 21, 2025

Iran Sports Minister Donyamali meets Team Melli coach Ghalenoei

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 21, 2025
Footboom1.com – TEHRAN, Minister of Sports and Youth Ahmad Donyamali met with Amir Ghalenoei, the head coach of the Iranian national football team, on Tuesday.

Team Melli is currently preparing for two crucial matches against the UAE and Uzbekistan as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifying rounds.

In recent days, Ghalenoei held separate meetings with Mehdi Taj, the head of Iran’s Football Federation, to discuss future plans for the national team. These discussions included the announcement of the player roster and the organization of training camps scheduled for February and March.

During the meeting with Donyamali, they focused on the national team’s training camps and strategies for their path toward World Cup qualification.

Given the importance of the upcoming matches and the vital role of the national team in Iranian football, this meeting aimed to enhance coordination among the Ministry of Sports, the football federation, and the national coaching staff.

