February 21, 2025

Azmoun nets brace as Shabab Al Ahli defeats Al Wehdat [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 21, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
11 views

Tasnim – DUBAI, Shahab Al Ahli forward Sardar Azmoun scored two goals against Al Wehdat Wednesday night in the AFC Champions League Two 2024-25 Round of 16 second leg tie.

The Emirati side defeated Jordan’s Al Wehdat and booked a spot in the next stage with a 6-3 aggregate win.

Azmoun scored in the 14th and 80th minutes as well as goals from Guilherme Bala (80th) and Mateusao (81st).

Cesar Gueye (35th), Mohannad Semreen (71st) and Bogdan Planic (75th – own goal) were on target for the visiting team.

HIGHLIGHTS

More Stories

Iran Sports Minister Donyamali meets Team Melli coach Ghalenoei

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 21, 2025

Jahanbakhsh gives Van Persie and Heerenveen a point at PEC Zwolle [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 17, 2025

Persepolis, Al Nassr share spoils in 2024/25 ACL Elite [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 17, 2025