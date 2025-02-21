Azmoun nets brace as Shabab Al Ahli defeats Al Wehdat [VIDEO]

Tasnim – DUBAI, Shahab Al Ahli forward Sardar Azmoun scored two goals against Al Wehdat Wednesday night in the AFC Champions League Two 2024-25 Round of 16 second leg tie.

The Emirati side defeated Jordan’s Al Wehdat and booked a spot in the next stage with a 6-3 aggregate win.

Azmoun scored in the 14th and 80th minutes as well as goals from Guilherme Bala (80th) and Mateusao (81st).

Cesar Gueye (35th), Mohannad Semreen (71st) and Bogdan Planic (75th – own goal) were on target for the visiting team.

