Jahanbakhsh gives Van Persie and Heerenveen a point at PEC Zwolle [VIDEO]

www.ad.nl – ZWOLLE, PEC Zwolle has Sunday afternoon against SC Heerenveen. In their own home it was 1-1. The Zwolle team took the lead thanks to a goal by Dylan Vente, Alireza Jahanbakhsh made in the second half equal for the team of Robin van Persie.

PEC Zwolle against SC Heerenveen was the match between the number thirteen and number eleven. For both teams the ideal chance of climbing to the left row. Although there are more hijackers on the coast: the gap between 15 and eight is only three points.

Dylan Vente set PEC Zwolle on course early. Ody Velanas, who played for the suspended Filip Krastev, kept the overview and gave the ball on Vente. He scored his tenth league goal of the season.

What followed was a first half in which both teams had the necessary opportunities. First Linday was dangerous for the Frisians, on which PEC from the counter was threatening. Vente just did not get the ball behind Van der Hart again.

In the second half, the Zwolle team failed to maintain the threat of the first half. That sc Heerenveen made 1-1 a quarter of an hour after the break was therefore not surprising. Alireza Jahanbakhsh was able to score after Jasper Schendelaar initially rescued.