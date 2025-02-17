February 17, 2025

Persepolis, Al Nassr share spoils in 2024/25 ACL Elite [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 17, 2025
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran’s Persepolis and Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr football teams played out a goalless draw here at the Azadi Stadium in the 2024/245 AFC Champions League Elite Matchday 8 on Monday.

The draw took Persepolis up to eighth spot in the West Zone standings but Qatar’s Al Gharafa and fellow Iranian side Esteghlal will overtake them with victories in their final matches.

The home side would have been boosted by the sight of Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte on Al Nassr’s bench with Cristiano Ronaldo and Jhon Duran not part of the matchday squad, as they looked to get an early opener.

Persepolis, on their part, failed to trouble Al Nassr and now face a nervous wait.

HIGHLIGHTS

