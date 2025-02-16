Iran down Yemen at 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup

TT – TEHRAN, Iran closed in on a place in the knockout stage of the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025 after cruising 6-0 past Yemen in their Group C tie at the Shenzhen Youth Football Training Base Pitch 1 on Sunday.

Iran led from start to finish with Abolfazl Zamani starring with a brace with the Central Asian side to be sure of advancing should Indonesia fail to beat Uzbekistan in Sunday’s later game.

Abolfazl Zamani opened the scoring for Iran in the 26th minute after he pounced on a loose ball at the top of the box before sending a stinging shot into the top left corner.

Zamani netted his second in the 34th minute after Yemen failed to deal with a cross from Yaghoob Barajeh, leaving the Iran No 16 to head home past a rooted Mokref, the-afc.com reported.

Yemen fell further behind in the 42nd minute after Esmaeil Gholizadeh pounced on a poor pass from Ahmed Al Hajj before slotting the ball into the bottom right corner.

Yemen conceded the fourth following Mohammed Moqbel’s own goal, leaving the West Asian side on the ropes going into the break.

Iran stretched their lead a minute after the restart when Abbas Kahrizi sent a perfect cross for Ghandipour to nod home.

Yemen suffered further agony, conceding again in the 72nd minute after Nima Andarz supplied a cross for Abolfazl Zoleikhaei to finish with a close-range diving header.