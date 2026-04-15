Ezatolahi scores as Shabab Al Ahli defeats Tractor in ACL Round of 16 [VIDEO]

WinnipegSun.com – JEDDAH, Iranian team Tractor was eliminated from the Asian Champions League Elite in a 3-0 loss to Shabab Al Ahli of the United Arab Emirates in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Tractor had not played since the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran in late February.

Goals from Yuri Cesar, Iran international Saeid Ezatolahi and Brazilian forward Mateusao sealed the victory for the Dubai club, which will face Buriram United of Thailand in Saturday’s quarterfinal.

All knockout-stage matches are being played in Jeddah. The final scheduled for April 25.