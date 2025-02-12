Abdi confident of Iran U20’s opener against Indonesia

TT – TEHRAN – Iran are confident of taking the points when they face Indonesia in their AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025 Group C opener at the Shenzhen Youth Football Training Base Centre Stadium on Thursday.

Head coach Hossein Abdi has called up 14 players who featured in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 in Thailand to bolster the four-time winners’ chances of reaching the knockout stage, the-afc.com wrote.

“Our friendly match against Saudi Arabia was very beneficial. It was the first game where we utilized all our players effectively, and it has helped us prepare well for our opening fixture against Indonesia.

“The players are in good condition, and the coaching staff is thoroughly analyzing all previous matches. We have a strong understanding of our opponents and are hopeful of achieving positive results.

“The beginning of a tournament is always crucial and challenging, and we have a tough task ahead. However, through a thorough analysis of the opposing team and their players, we have gained a strong understanding of Indonesia and will approach the match with confidence and determination,” he added.