Mehdi Taremi: “Inter Milan Fans Expected More – I’ve Had Physical Problems”

Yahoo – Striker Mehdi Taremi admits there have been high expectations for him at Inter Milan, but says he’s struggled with physical problems.

The 32-year-old spoke to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews, ahead of today’s Champions League clash with Porto.

Striker Mehdi Taremi joined Inter Milan last summer. He arrived on a free transfer from Porto.

Despite the fact that Inter did not pay a fee to sign Taremi, the Iranian was seen as a real transfer coup for the Nerazzurri.

Taremi had established himself as a Champions League-level striker across four seasons at Porto.

Therefore, the feeling was that the Iran international would be the right player to bolster Inter’s attacking depth. And maybe even push Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram for a starting berth.

However, that’s not really how it’s worked out so far.

“To tell the truth, in my opinion I’ve had several physical problems so far,” Mehdi Taremi said of his underwhelming form at Inter to date.

“I’ve had to play with painkillers,” the 32-year-old admitted.

“I know that the fans expected a lot more,” Taremi further admitted.

“And I’ll try to do better.”

“I don’t want to talk about the issues I’ve had,” said the former Porto striker. “But when you’re in pain, it’s hard to play well.”

“I’ll give my best from now until the end of the season. And I’ll try to live up to the fans’ expectations.”

Meanwhile, Taremi said that Inter “have to be competitive” this evening against Feyenoord. “The entire team has to play together.”

“We know what we want. And I hope that it’ll be a spectacular match.”