Iran vs. N. Korea match to be played in Mashhad: official

TT – TEHRAN,  Mehdi Taj, head of the Iran Football Federation, announced that the match against North Korea in the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification (AFC) will take place in Mashhad.

Team Melli are scheduled to host North Korea on June 10. Before that, Amir Ghalenoei’s Iran will face Qatar at Lusail Stadium in Doha on June 5.

The match was originally set to be held at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, but Taj confirmed that the venue has been changed to Mashhad.

Iran have already secured their place in the 2026 World Cup.

