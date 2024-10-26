PGPL: Persepolis defeats Shams Azar, Esteghlal lose to Kheybar [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team defeated Shams Azar 2-0 on Saturday to move top of 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

Ali Alipour found the back of the net in the 11th minute and Vahid Amiri scored the hosts’ second goal in the added time in Tehran’s Shohaday-e Qods Stadium.

Earlier in the day, Esteghlal lost to Kheybar 3-1 in Khorramabad’s Takhti Stadium.

Mehrdad Ghanbari gave the hosts a lead in the 10th minute and Ramin Rezaeian canceled out his goal in the 55th minute.

Masoud Mohebbi made it 2-1 before the hour mark and Mohsen Sefid Choghaei was on target in the stoppage time.

Esteghlal have recently hired South African coach Pitso Mosimane.

On Sunday, Tractor will host Aluminum in Tabriz and Sepahan travel to Ahvaz to meet Foolad.