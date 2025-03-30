IPL: Tractor cements place at top, Esteghlal draws with Kheybar [VIDEO]
Tasnim – ARAK, Tractor football team of Tabriz cemented its place at the top of the 2024-25 Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.
Mehdi Torabi scored the winner in the 41st minute in Arak’s Aluminum Stadium.
In Tehran, Esteghlal was held to a 1-1 draw by Kheybar.
Gol Gohar lost to Zob Ahan 2-0 in Sirjan, while Esteghlal Khuzestan defeated Nassaji 2-0 in Ahvaz.
On Sunday, Shams Azar will host Persepolis in Qazvin, Chador Malou play Havadar, Sepahan face Foolad, and Malavan play Mes.