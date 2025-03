Sharjah24.ae – KALBA, Al Wahda secured a 1-0 victory over Kalba in the final round of the 19th ADNOC Pro League on Saturday evening at Kalba Stadium.

The match’s only goal came from Ahmed Nourallahi in the 45th minute, giving Al Wahda the win.

With this result, Al Wahda’s score increased to 34 points, placing them in third place. On the other hand, Kalba remained in 11th place with 22 points.