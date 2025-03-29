Saharkhizan scores against Dynamo Moscow [VIDEO]

Sportsbox.ru – MOSCOW, Dynamo Moscow defeated Orenburg in the home match of the 22nd round of the Russian Premier League (RPL).

The meeting ended with a score of 5:1. As part of the winners, the double was issued by Jorge Carrascal. Also scored goals by Bitello, Luis Chavez and Victor Okisor. The guests scored a consolation through Saeid Saharkhizan.

“Dynamo” scored 42 points and rose to fourth place in the standings of the RPL, “Orenburg” with 11 points is on the last, 16th line.