2025/26 PGPL likely to be cancelled

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, After several intensive meetings in recent days aimed at determining the fate of the 2025/26 Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) season, new reports indicate a significant development: the competition is now considered unlikely to resume.

The uncertainty grew after the League Organization held two separate meetings with PGPL club officials—sessions that were expected to provide clarity on the league’s continuation but ultimately concluded without a definitive decision.

During the discussions, clubs presented differing viewpoints, citing issues ranging from financial pressures and player salary obligations to the status of Iranian teams in Asian competitions.

Several potential scenarios were put forward, including holding centralized fixtures or organizing a limited tournament among the top-ranked teams. However, none of the proposals reached a final agreement.