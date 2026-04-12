Ghayedi assists to help Al Nasr secure victory over Al Dhafra [VIDEO]

Voice of Emirates – ABU DHABI, Al Nasr returned to winning ways after defeating their host Al Dhafra 1-0 in the match that brought them together today at Hamdan Bin Zayed Stadium, as part of the 22nd round of the ADNOC Pro League.

Chikna Doumbia scored the only goal of the match in the 77th minute, giving his team three valuable points that raised their tally to 31 points in sixth place, while Al Dhafra’s tally remained frozen at 18 points in twelfth place.

The match began rather quietly, with play largely confined to midfield for the first 30 minutes, characterized by a clear defensive approach from both sides and a lack of clear-cut chances. Al-Nasr waited until the 31st minute to threaten Al-Dhafra’s goal, with Abdullah Toure’s shot going just wide of the post.

Before the end of the first half, Al Dhafra had a chance from a corner kick, which Mohsen Al Rabjah met with a header, but it was easily caught by Al Nasr goalkeeper Ahmed Shambih Al Balushi, and the first half ended in a goalless draw.

In the second half, the performance continued at the same pace, with limited attempts from both sides, until the 74th minute witnessed a controversial moment after the referee resorted to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology to review Ryan Yislam Al-Jabri’s claim for a penalty kick, before deciding not to award it.

Al-Nasr managed to break the deadlock in the 77th minute, when Cheick Doumbia took advantage of a ball inside the penalty area from Mehdi Ghayedi and headed it into the net, giving his team the lead.

In the final minutes, Al Dhafra intensified their attempts to equalize and almost succeeded with a dangerous header, but the brilliance of goalkeeper Ahmed Shambih Al Balushi prevented that, allowing Al Nasr to maintain their lead until the final whistle.