October 26, 2024

Mohebi scores in FK Rostov loss to Akhmat [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 26, 2024
Sportbox.ru – ROSTOV-on-Don, Grozny’s Akhmat won against Rostov in the 13th round match of the Russian Premier League (RPL).

The meeting in Rostov-on-Don ended with a score of 3:2 in favor of the guests. For the winners, Lechi Sadulaev scored a double (36th minute, 51), and Daniil Utkin (33) also scored. For the hosts, goals were scored by Nikolai Komlichenko (34) and Mohammad Mohebi (69).

Akhmat won their first match in the current season of the Russian championship. Grozny is in 15th place in the RPL standings with 9 points. Rostov (13) is in ninth place.

In the next match, Valery Karpin’s team will play away against Moscow’s Dynamo on November 1, and two days later, Akhmat will host Nizhny Novgorod’s Pari NN.

