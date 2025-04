Tasnim – TEHRAN, Former Esteghlal midfielder Mojtaba Jabbari took charge of the team until the end of the season.

Jabbari has replaced Miodrag Bozovic in the position.

The Iranian football club has reportedly begun negotiations with former Sepahan coach Jose Morais for the next season.

Currently, Esteghlal sits 11th in the 16-team Iran football league table.