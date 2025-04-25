April 25, 2025

Gol Gohar advance to 2024/25 Iran’s Hazfi Cup semifinals [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 25, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
66 views

Tehran Times – GHAEMSHAHR, Gol Gohar defeated Nassaji 3-1 in the 2024/25 Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

Ousmane Ndong opened the scoring for the visiting team in the 17th minute and Aliasghar Ashouri made it 2-0 in the 26th minute. Ndong was on target again in the 55th minute.

With four minutes remaining, Nassaji pulled a goal back from the penalty spot thanks to Mansour Bagheri.

On Saturday, Esteghlal will meet Paykan in Tehran, Malavan host Sepahan in Bandar Anzali and Sanat Naft face Shahrdari Noshahr in Abadan.

More Stories

Hosseinnejad scores for Dynamo Mx against Krasnodar [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 25, 2025

Tractor earn late dramatic win over Foolad [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 25, 2025

Jabbari takes charge of Esteghlal until end of season

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 25, 2025