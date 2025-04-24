Azmoun scores in Shabab Al Ahli win over Khorfakkan [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.ae – DUBAI, Shabab Al Ahli extended their lead at the top of the ADNOC Pro League with a commanding 4-0 victory over Khorfakkan at Rashid Stadium in Dubai, concluding Round 22 of the competition.

The win saw Shabab Al Ahli reach 55 points, maintaining their position at the top of the league table. Khorfakkan, on the other hand, remained in eighth place with 31 points.

Shabab Al Ahli’s goals were scored by Mu’nas Dabbur (38′), Sardar Azmoun (64′), Kawan Santos (66′), and Federico Cartabia (80′), capping off a dominant display by the league leaders.