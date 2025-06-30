Fukuoka forward Shahab Zahedi returns: I want to commit to work

Docomo.ne.jp – FUKUOKA, J1 Fukuoka’s FW Shahab Zahedi (29) rejoined the team practice held at the geese’s nest ball stadium on the 24th. Shahab left Japan in May to receive treatment in his native Iran, it has been the first time in about a month and a half that the actual recovery has been adjusted.

“It’s been about a year, but I’ve finally started rehabilitating.” Zahedi, who had long been ill, was diagnosed with a bilateral groin hernia and underwent surgery at a hospital in the capital Tehran.

After the surgery, he recovered well, but at the end of his stay, a conflict with Israel broke out in Iran. The day-to-day life turned into a tense one. ” The war began and Tehran was targeted. In fact, there were situations where rockets and missiles flew, and many people, including myself, were forced to evacuate.”

The flight on June 19th, which was scheduled to return to Japan, was canceled, and the departure date was pushed forward. It stopped flying, so I moved a little earlier.” It took twelve to thirteen hours by car from Tehran to the Turkish border, and after crossing the border, I took a taxi to Istanbul and then flew back to Japan.

“I arrived in Tokyo at seven o’clock on the 20th. There was no more flight to Fukuoka at that time, so I came back the next day.”

The family is currently evacuating to their native Mariah. There were some missiles and attacks there, but it is less than Tehran.”

Regarding the reason why I decided to return to Fukuoka despite the difficult situation, “There were some difficult parts when thinking about my family, but I want to concentrate on my work as a professional. I had a strong desire to commit to work,” he said.

“I am truly grateful for the many messages from the fans of Avispa. I would like to thank the people who supported me, saying, “I would like to thank the people who supported me in the difficult situation of the country.”

Finally, “As an Iranian, I hope that peace will come not only to Iran but also to the world.” The day is near when the striker, who returned after overcoming an injury and a war, will again lead Fukuoka’s attack.