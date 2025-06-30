We hope for Javad’s return in the coming days: Gazizov

Matchtv.ru – MAKHACHKALA, The CEO of Dynamo Makhachkala, Shamil Gazizov, told Match TV that the club hopes to return to the location of the team of football player Mohammajawad Hosseinnejad (Jawada) from Iran in the coming days.

Earlier in June, Israeli Air Force planes attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities. In response, Iran launched missiles at Israel. Gazizov told Match TV that Javad is safe in Iran, but cannot leave the country yet.

– On the situation with Javad, everything is fine. It has to go well. I just don’t want to run ahead of the locomotive. We hope for his imminent arrival, right soon. In the coming days, Gazizov told Match TV.

The footballer joined the team from Dagestan in 2024. Last season, he has 29 matches, three goals and three assists. The contract of the midfielder is calculated until June 30, 2027.

The first round of the new season of the Russian football championship will be held from 18 to 21 July.