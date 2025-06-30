July 1, 2025

Ghoddos pens deal extension with Kalba

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 30, 2025
Tasnim – KALBA, Iranian international winger Saman Ghoddos extended his contract with Kalba for two years.

The Emirati club announced that the Iranian midfielder has renewed his contract for an additional two seasons, allowing him to continue wearing the yellow jersey of the club.

Ghoddos, who had a successful season in the UAE Pro League, appeared in 20 matches, scored four goals, and provided three assists, becoming one of the key figures of his team.

Earlier, Iranian clubs Persepolis, Esteghlal, Tractor, and Sepahan had expressed interest in signing Ghoddos.

