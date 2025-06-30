Iran to participate in CAFA Nations Cup 2025

Zamin.uz – TASHKENT, According to the official statement of the CAFA press service, in 2025 football fans will witness another continental tournament – the “CAFA Nations Cup-2025”, held in Uzbekistan.

Not only Central Asian countries, but also new guest national teams will participate in this prestigious tournament. It has been officially confirmed that the national teams of Uzbekistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan, as well as invited teams Malaysia and Oman, will take part.

Such a wide format of the tournament is being held for the first time, making it even more interesting. The participation of invited Malaysia and Oman, who are serious opponents in their regions, will undoubtedly increase the level of competition. There will be special attention paid to how these teams perform on the CAFA field.

The draw ceremony will be held on July 3 in the capital of Tajikistan – Dushanbe. According to the unique format of the tournament, participants will be divided into two groups: all matches of Group “A” will take place in Uzbekistan, and Group “B” matches will be held in Tajikistan. This will give football fans in both countries the opportunity to experience the live tournament atmosphere.

The tournament is set to start on August 29. Exciting matches will continue until September 8, and the continent’s best team will be determined in the final. Through this tournament, the potential and development of Central Asian football will once again be showcased.

Every match in the CAFA Nations Cup-2025 is a new intrigue, new talent, and a new dream of championship. Fans are ready to witness history. From the very first matches, all eyes will be on these stadiums!