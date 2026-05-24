Former Iran midfielder Parviz Ghelichkhani dies

Tehran Times -TEHRAN, Former Iran national football team midfielder Parviz Ghelichkhani died on Saturday after a long battle with illness. He was 80.

Ghelichkhani was regarded as one of the greatest footballers in the history of Iran and Asia. He was a key member of Team Melli and helped Iran win three AFC Asian Cup titles in 1968, 1972, and 1976. He also won a gold medal at the 1974 Asian Games.

At club level, Ghelichkhani helped Taj, now known as Esteghlal, win the AFC Champions League in 1970.

He is widely considered one of the best Asian players of the 1970s.