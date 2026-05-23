Moghanlou receives call-up to replace injured Cheshmi

Deccanherald.com – ANTALYA, Striker Shahriyar Moghanlou has been ​called up to Team Melli’s preliminary squad.

Moghanlou, who scored eight ⁠goals in the United Arab Emirates Pro ‌League season that ​concluded last weekend, joins Kalba club-mate Saman Ghoddos in the squad, which coach Amir Ghalenoei needs to reduce to 26 players by FIFA’s June 1 deadline.

His call-up comes after midfielder Rouzbeh Cheshmi was injured during a national team training session. This might offer hope to ​excluded striker Sardar Azmoun, ⁠who also plays in the UAE Pro League, that his World Cup dream might not be over. The World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, from June 11 to July 19 with Iran due to play all three of their group-stage matches in the United States.

Iran are scheduled ​to face New Zealand ⁠on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 in Los Angeles before taking on Egypt in Seattle five days later. They would require access to Canada if they progress to the knockout ⁠rounds.

The whole ‌squad attended appointments for Canadian visas, while some players who had not applied for US visas before the ‌Iran war also submitted applications in Ankara, an Iranian football federation official said.

Iran is ‌holding a pre-tournament camp in Turkey after the Iranian domestic ‌league was suspended following US and Israeli strikes on the ‌country, leaving many players short of match fitness.

Iran qualified early for the expanded 48-team World Cup, but preparations have been overshadowed by uncertainty over travel and security arrangements following the conflict between Iran, US and Israel.

Team Melli ​are due to play Gambia ​in a friendly on May 29 before Ghalenoei names his final 26-man squad.