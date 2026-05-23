Kahveh Zahiroleslam scores against Korona Kielce [VIDEO]

Interia.pl – KRAKOW, Cracovia secured their place in the Polish Ekstraklasa after a draw with Korona Kielce.

Korona opened the scoring in the first minute of the match after a goal of Tamar Svetlin. The Slovenian’s strike from more than 20 metres beat Sebastian Madejski.

The hosts equalized only four minutes later. The ball was received by Kahveh Zahiroleslam who passed the goalkeeper, then one of the defenders, allowing the striker to direct the ball into an empty goal.

The draw brought the 2025/2026 to an end, with Cracovia finishing in 13th position and Korona Kielces in 11th.