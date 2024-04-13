Zahedi scores as Avispa Fukuoka draw at home against Hiroshima [VIDEO]

Nishispo.nishinippon.co.jp – FUKUOKA, Avispa Fukuoka drew with Sanfrecce Hiroshima at home, falling short of their first win in two games.

Fukuoka used defensive midfielder Masato Shigami as a shadow striker and gained an advantage in the battle for the second ball against second-place Hiroshima, which has gone undefeated in 13 league games since last season.

In the 22nd minute of the first half, Masato Yuzawa, who evaded the opponent on the right side, cut into the center and raised a cross, which was met with the head of Shahab Zahedi to give them the lead.

Immediately after that, Hiroshima increased their strength on the ball, and in the 25th minute, they tied the score from a corner kick.

In the second half, Zahedi connected with Yuzawa’s cross with his left foot, but it did not lead to a goal. Fukuoka accumulated one point with their second consecutive draw.

The first Iranian player to play in the J League, Zahedi has scored 3 goals and provided 1 assist in 5 games since joining. “My condition is improving with each game.” He also contributed in defense from the front, and there were times when he dribbled against a strong Hiroshima team and created chances by out-competing them.

Coach Hasebe also said, “I think he did a great job as a member of the team, being more involved with the ball than any other game I’ve seen so far, and working hard to be able to function defensively.” Gave compliments.

Although the match ended in a draw, Zahedi expressed confidence in his ability to further integrate with the team, saying, “It won’t take long to get a good result.”