Taremi: Porto coach Conceicao comments on absence of Inter-bound striker

Football-italia.net – PORTO, Porto coach Sergio Conceicao has commented on the absence of Inter-bound striker Mehdi Taremi, who has missed his current club’s last two matches, insisting that he is still hoping to count on the Iranian until the end of his contract.

Taremi is out of contract with Porto at the end of the 2023-24 season and has reportedly agreed a deal to join Inter at the beginning of the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old has agreed to sign a two-year-deal in San Siro with the option of an additional 12 months. Inter had weighed up moves to sign Taremi last summer as well as the most recent January transfer window.

Taremi is also expected to conduct his medical with Inter in the coming months. He had originally planned to carry the tests out in January, although fan protests led to them being put off.

Taremi has not featured for Porto since their Champions League round of 16 second leg against Arsenal on March 12, and has not even made the squad for the club’s last three matches.

Conceicao insists that he hopes to see Taremi back in action in the near future, but insists that there will be no tears over his eventual departure.

Conceicao on Taremi:

“Taremi is still an option and could possibly be involved in the next match depending on his physical condition, how he returned from the national team and the way he works. I am working to have him back.

“I have seen and read some reports that Taremi has had other medical visits and that I’m sad about that, but I’m not sad for anybody,” the Porto coach insisted, reported via TMW.

“He has a contract until June and I’m counting on him until then, as I’ve counted on all of the players who have left us recently. So there’s no controversy, it’s a question of being fit for work and a question of opportunities. Players of this quality can help us.”