Iran remain 20th in latest FIFA ranking

Tehran Times – ZURICH, Iran’s men’s football team remained unchanged in latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday.

Team Melli are 20th in the ranking.

Japan remained the best Asian team in the ranking and 18th in the world.

It is outside of the top 100, however, that the biggest movers are to be found. Libya (114th, up 6) and Afghanistan (151st, up 7) have made impressive progress, but it is Indonesia (134th, up 8) who are the biggest climbers on the back of their two victories over Vietnam during FIFA World Cup 26 qualifiers.

Finally, the performances of Qatar (34th, up 3) and Comoros (117th, up 4) are also worthy of mention as both teams are now currently in their highest-ever position in the ranking.

The top three nations in the world are world champions, Argentina followed by France and Belgium in third.

The next edition of the FIFA Men’s World Ranking will be published on 20 June.