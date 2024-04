(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – KALBA, Al-Ittihad Kalba football team defeated Al-Ain 2-1 in the UAE President’s Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

In the match, held at the Zabeel Stadium, Mehdi Ghaedi scored twice.

The Iranian winger was on target in the 10th minute and made it 2-0 in the 26th minute from the penalty spot.

Josna Loulendo halved the deficit just before the interval.