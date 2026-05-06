FIFA invites FFIRI chiefs to Zurich for 2026 preparations

Onefootball.com – ZURICH, According to L’Équipe, FIFA has invited leaders of the Iranian football federation to its Zurich headquarters by 20 May to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, scheduled for 11 June to 19 July.

The Iranians were absent from FIFA’s Congress in Vancouver in late April, their delegation leaving Canada shortly after an incident at Toronto airport.

Iran’s place has been debated amid the Middle East conflict, which escalated in late February after strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran. On 30 April, FIFA president Gianni Infantino opened the 76th Congress in Vancouver and said Iran will take part and will play in the United States.

Donald Trump, the president of the United States, said that if Gianni Infantino supported it he was fine with it, adding the team should be allowed to play.

Iran federation chief Mehdi Taj, a former member of the Revolutionary Guards, a group designated as terrorist by Canada, said on returning home that he wanted a meeting with FIFA and had many topics to discuss. FIFA is awaiting a response and aims to receive the delegation by 20 May at the latest, three weeks before the tournament.