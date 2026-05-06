‘A football mad country’ – If Iran do play at the World Cup they shouldn’t be written off

The Mirror – LONDON, Few teams have been talked about more than Iran ahead of this World Cup. It is less than fifty days until Iran’s opening game with New Zealand on June 16 in Los Angeles and yet it still does not feel as if we are anywhere near having clarity.

Will Iran be at the World Cup? What is the country’s position? How on earth could they play in the United States who are bombing them? Would a peace deal change everything? What will FIFA do?

There are so many unanswered questions about something which, in reality, is much more important than football. Football just provides a different lens, a spotlight and another challenge for a country gripped by war, torment and heartbreak.

There is also a feeling that, because of Iran’s history and politics, we have such a limited window into the country – let alone their football team. When the Iran’s women’s team played at the Asian Cup in Australia earlier this year, you would have to have a heart of stone not to feel some emotion and sympathy for the players who were torn about taking a stand on the national anthem and whether to seek asylum.

Sport and politics mixing is hardly a new issue for Iran. Even at the last World Cup there was controversy over whether women spectators should be allowed to watch.

There are an estimated one million Iranians – Iranian Americans or through heritage – living on the West Coast of America and one source suggests that they are almost all anti the Islamic regime. Every single Iran game – they are in a Group with New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt – is likely to feature demonstrations against the regime with two games in LA and the other in Seattle.

The New Zealand game has already sold 53,000 tickets to Iranians and there will be phenomenal support with many of them waving the old flag, not the Islamic Republic one.

The regime in Iran will surely have concerns not just because they could be playing in the United States but also because the games are in an area with so many who are against them.

The games will be a real focal point of protests. And the game in Seattle coincides with Pride weekend. They are playing Egypt and both FAs have contacted FIFA to express concerns.

But it is worth remembering that is the Iranian FA complaining and the Iranian people are not necessarily homophobic. In fact, many US-based Iranians enjoy freedom of expression in contrast to their domestic counterparts. That is the point.

There is a feeling many Iranian fans will join the Pride celebrations and it is worth remembering their views do not necessarily reflect the views of the regime.

It has been claimed that the Football Federation have close links to the regime. The president of the Iran FA is Mehdi Taj who also has a history of serving in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

So, if you are called up, you are under so much pressure and closely watched and guarded in team bases. To not sing the national anthem – as they did not before the England game in Qatar in 2022 – is a huge, courageous stand.

But the consequences can be huge – as seen at the women’s Asia Cup this year. The pressure is put on families, property confiscated and that means the players tend to fall in line.

There are so many ex-players – including ex captain Masoud Shojaei – who reportedly had all his assets confiscated.

Furthermore, the US even turned down visa requests for all the Iranian contingent for the draw in Washington back in December. They eventually relented and gave the coach a visa. This week, Iranian football officials – including Taj – were denied entry into Canada because of visa issues.

But let’s be clear: football is the last thing on people’s minds who are living through this. That is why this is so complex – with just over a month to go until the tournament starts.

One ex-pat Iranian told Mirror Football: “I just can’t see how they play without a peace deal. But also it will be such a focal point for this World Cup.

“It’s the worst place from the regime’s point of view, they’d have been happier to be in Mexico, Canada or anywhere but the West Coast.

“There’s lots of conspiracy theories: is it being done to put pressure on the regime? It makes sense to play on the West Coast because there a million Iranians there.”

We cannot overlook the fact that there are so many successful Iranians in football. Like Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali. The super agent Kia Joorabchian. Mehrdad Ghodoussi of Newcastle fame. Big figureheads.

And it is important to understand the culture. Iran is football mad. There are more than 20 daily sports newspapers. They are obsessed – and especially with English football.

It is a bit of a rogue state with dodgy satellite dishes and everyone watches the games. Also, apart from Japan, they are the strongest Asian side, and this will be their seventh World Cup. Mind you, they have rarely fulfilled their potential.

One of their biggest claims to fame was in 1978 when they drew with Scotland 1-1 in the tournament when Ally MacLeod’s men were supposed to win the World Cup… but went home as laughing stock after crashing out of a Group with Holland, Iran and Peru.

In France 98, they drew with the United States in a game billed as the “Mother of All Games” and Iran won. But still some Iranians had mixed feelings because the team effectively represents the regime.

And do not forget, if both teams finish second in their Groups they are on course to meet in the knock-outs. Iran do have good players.

Their star player now is Mehdi Taremi who is 33, plays for Olympiacos and has scored 59 goals in 103 caps for his country. He scored a UEFA Goal of the Season. He is a top player.

Their other top player, Sardar Azmoun, was reportedly chucked out of the squad for making an anti-regime post on social media. The Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei is vastly experienced, he is 62 and was born in Tehran and is in his second spell as manager.

Do not forget that Iran are ranked 21st by FIFA. Their last results were a narrow defeat to Nigeria and also a 5-0 win over Costa Rica.

Not taking them seriously as a football nation would be so wrong. But there are also more serious issues at play than just football this time.