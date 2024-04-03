April 3, 2024

Shahab Zahedi scores winner against Kashima Antlers [VIDEO]

Tasnim – FUKUOKA, Shahab Zahedi scored a goal against Kashima Antlers as Avispa Fukuoka won the match 1-0 on Wednesday.

The Iranian forward was on target in the 52nd minute at the Best Denki Stadium.

Zahedi, who joined the J-League team from Iran’s Persepolis in the January transfer window, had scored his first goal on Saturday against Urawa Reds.

Fukuoka moved up to 12th in the 20-team table with eight points out of six matches.

Kashima is fifth, three points behind leader Machida Zelvia.

