PGPL: Tractor, Sepahan share spoils in goalless draw [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TABRIZ, Tractor and Sepahan football teams shared the spoils in a goalless draw in the 2023/24 Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Wednesday.

In the match held in Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Emam Stadium, the result significantly favored Esteghlal and Persepolis’s pursuit of the title.

Earlier in the day, Aluminum and Havadar settled for a 1-1 draw in Arak.

Esteghlal lead the table with 46 points, three points above Persepolis. Tractor and Sepahan are third and fourth with 39 and 38 points, respectively.

