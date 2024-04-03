Feyenoord will not renew Jahanbakhsh contract [Report]

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - AUGUST 1: Alireza Jahanbakhsh of Feyenoord during the Club Friendly match between Feyenoord v ADO Den Haag at the Stadium Feijenoord on August 1, 2021 in Rotterdam Netherlands (Photo by Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates/Getty Images)

As per recent reports, Alireza Jahanbakhsh will not receive a contract renewal with Feyenoord and has been linked with Ajax.

Ajax must seriously take into account the departure of Steven Berghuis next summer. The 32-year-old attacker is in the keen interest of Besiktas, which has already submitted an initial proposal to Berghuis. If Berghuis leaves next summer, Ajax can pick up his replacement from Feyenoord for free: Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Feyenoord formally terminated Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s contract on Monday. The attacker appears to be leaving De Kuip after this season.

Feyenoord had a unilateral option to extend the contract of thirty-year-old Jahanbakhsh for a year, but had to make this known before April 1. The Rotterdam club did not do that.

It does not mean that a longer collaboration is excluded. The Rotterdam club can still choose to offer the Iranian a new contract at a later stage. In the meantime, Jahanbakhsh is free to talk to other clubs as a free agent.

Jahanbakhsh has been under contract with Feyenoord since the summer of 2021, where he is mainly a reserve this season. The attacker played 28 games last season in the year in which Feyenoord became national champions.

In addition to Jahanbakhsh, goalkeeper Kostas Lamprou has also been told that the option in his expiring contract will not be exercised. The 32-year-old Greek signed a one-season contract in the summer of last year. Lamprou has not played a minute this season.