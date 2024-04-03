Bam Khatoon wins Kowsar Women Football League for 10th time

Tehran Times – BAM, Bam Khatoon won the 2023/24 Kowsar Women Football League on Tuesday.

The Bam-based team won the title with 43 points in the 12-team league.

Khatoon, formerly Shahrdari Bam, is the most decorated team in the league, winning 10 titles out of 15 editions.

Bam Khatoon represented Iran at the 2022 AFC Women’s Club Championship.

The players and coaching staff of the team dedicated the title to their late defender Melika Mohammadi.

Mohammadi died in a car crash in December 2023 at the age of 23.