Tasnim – HO CHI MINH CITY, Iran’s national team finished second in the Vietnam 2024 International futsal tournament.

On Sunday, Vahid Shamsaei’s men defeated Vietnam 3-1.

Team Melli had lost to Morocco 5-4 in its first match and defeated New Zealand 5-1 in the second match.

Iran is warming up for the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup in Thailand, where it is drawn in Group D against Kuwait, Bahrain and Afghanistan.