Azmoun holding out hope for extended Roma stay

Romapress.net – ROME, Sardar Azmoun’s future is still to be written as the player recently concluded his loan at Roma.

The Iranian striker is currently enjoying his family holidays, with an eye on next season.

In the meantime, in recent days there have been meetings between the Giallorossi management and his entourage in which the buy option from Bayer Leverkusen was discussed, set at 12.5 million euros, reports Il Romanista.

Until a few weeks ago, the farewell of the Iranian center forward was assumed for certain, but to date his stay cannot be ruled out.

De Rossi would be happy to have him available in next season’s squad too.

In the meantime, other clubs continue to monitor his situation: among these Sevilla, which for months has been proving to be one of the teams most interested in the Iranian footballer, awaiting decisive developments.

Azmoun’s loan at Roma will officially expire tomorrow. However, Roma could also choose to renegotiate a new deal for him with Bayer.