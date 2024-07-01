Hellas Verona monitoring Alireza Jahanbakhsh [Report]

Tasnim – VERONA, Serie A side Hellas Verona has reportedly set its sights on signing Feyenoord winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Jahanbakhsh will leave Feyenoord in the summer and has previously announced that he would continue his football in a European team.

According to the latest reports from Turkey, Besiktas has also shown interest in signing Jahanbakhsh.

The experienced winger can expect an offer in the short term from the Turkish top club, where Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be at the helm next season.