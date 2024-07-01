July 1, 2024

Hellas Verona monitoring Alireza Jahanbakhsh [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 1, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
26 views

Tasnim – VERONA, Serie A side Hellas Verona has reportedly set its sights on signing Feyenoord winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Jahanbakhsh will leave Feyenoord in the summer and has previously announced that he would continue his football in a European team.

According to the latest reports from Turkey, Besiktas has also shown interest in signing Jahanbakhsh.

The experienced winger can expect an offer in the short term from the Turkish top club, where Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be at the helm next season.

More Stories

Azmoun holding out hope for extended Roma stay

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 1, 2024

Peresepolis and LaLiga 2 clubs interested in Amir Abedzadeh [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 1, 2024

Alireza Emamifar named Manningham United Blues assistant coach

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 1, 2024